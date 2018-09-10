Authorities in Delaware County are looking for citizens to help them solve crime.The district attorney's office just announced the DA Del-Cam program.It's a partnership involving residents and business owners registering their surveillance cameras online.This will make it easier for police to locate any cameras near a crime scene and possibly make a quick arrest."By sharing video the public can provide important clues to police about the identity of criminals and assist us in making arrests to ensure that those individuals do not cause harm to anyone else," said D.A. Katayoun Copeland.Officials say the online camera database is secure and police will always ask for permission to view any of the video.------