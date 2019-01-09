HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Investigators believe a pair of armed robbers who struck three times in Philadelphia also targeted a Delaware County bar.
Each crime is growing more reckless and police want them caught before someone gets hurt.
On Friday night, around midnight, police say two armed men came into Town Tap in Havertown and took all the money in the register, as well as everyone's cell phones. They left the phones in a pile on a bench outside and ran away with the money.
One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said, "It was shocking at first. I really didn't know what to make of it. It took a couple seconds for it to register, to realize we were being robbed."
Surveillance video from inside the bar on Benedict Avenue shows a man wearing a burqa, a head covering typically worn by Muslim women, holding a handgun. His accomplice was behind him wearing a ski mask.
"The gentleman with the ski mask came up to me and my buddy, his gun drawn, and demanded my cell phone as well as my buddy's," said the victim.
No injuries were reported and no one's belongings were stolen.
Haverford police believe this could be connected to a string of robberies that recently happened in Philadelphia.
The suspect's targets include a Metro PCS in North Philadelphia and a 7-Eleven in Roxborough, both on December 29, then a Dunkin' Donuts in North Philadelphia and Town Tap on Friday.
Haverford Police Chief John Viola said, "They're using handguns. They're armed and dangerous and we're very concerned as this progresses because we think there's some connection with some Philadelphia hold ups also."
Customers say they're not letting this incident stop them from coming to Town Tap.
Anyone with information should contact Haverford police.
