Delaware County bar robbery may be connected to others in Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Delco bar robbery may be connected to series of Philly robberies. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 8, 2018.

Katie Katro
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Investigators believe a pair of armed robbers who struck three times in Philadelphia also targeted a Delaware County bar.

Each crime is growing more reckless and police want them caught before someone gets hurt.

On Friday night, around midnight, police say two armed men came into Town Tap in Havertown and took all the money in the register, as well as everyone's cell phones. They left the phones in a pile on a bench outside and ran away with the money.

One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said, "It was shocking at first. I really didn't know what to make of it. It took a couple seconds for it to register, to realize we were being robbed."

Surveillance video from inside the bar on Benedict Avenue shows a man wearing a burqa, a head covering typically worn by Muslim women, holding a handgun. His accomplice was behind him wearing a ski mask.

"The gentleman with the ski mask came up to me and my buddy, his gun drawn, and demanded my cell phone as well as my buddy's," said the victim.

No injuries were reported and no one's belongings were stolen.

Haverford police believe this could be connected to a string of robberies that recently happened in Philadelphia.
EMBED More News Videos

2 sought for series of North Philadelphia store robberies: As seen on Action News at 6 p.m., January 7, 2019


The suspect's targets include a Metro PCS in North Philadelphia and a 7-Eleven in Roxborough, both on December 29, then a Dunkin' Donuts in North Philadelphia and Town Tap on Friday.

Haverford Police Chief John Viola said, "They're using handguns. They're armed and dangerous and we're very concerned as this progresses because we think there's some connection with some Philadelphia hold ups also."

Customers say they're not letting this incident stop them from coming to Town Tap.

Anyone with information should contact Haverford police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsphilly newsrobberybarHaverford Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear'
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
Sears gets another reprieve from liquidation
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
2 parrots stolen from NE Philadelphia apartment
Arrest warrant issued for Johnny Bobbitt
Show More
Suspect pleads guilty to some charges in Temple student killing
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, Chilly Today
Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again
Furloughed workers rally at Liberty Bell amid shutdown
NYC mayor announces health care for all city residents
More News