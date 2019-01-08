HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Investigators believe a pair of armed robbers who struck three times in Philadelphia also targeted a Delaware County bar.
Each crime is growing more reckless and police want them caught before someone gets hurt.
On Friday night two armed men came into Town Tap in Havertown, Delaware County, and took all the money in the register, and everyone's cell phones. But they left the phones in a pile on a bench outside and ran away with the money.
One of the victims, who did not want to be identified said, "It was shocking at first I mean I really didn't know what to make of it. It took a couple seconds for it to register to realize we were being robbed."
A surveillance video from an armed robbery at the Town Tap on Benedict Avenue shows a man wearing a burqa, a head covering typically worn by Muslim women walking across the bar holding a handgun. His accomplice was behind him wearing a ski mask.
"The gentleman with the ski mask came up to me and my buddy, his gun drawn and demanded my cell phone as well as my buddy's," said the victim.
This victim doesn't want to reveal his identity but describes this past Friday night as horrifying. It was right before closing time at midnight when the two men robbed Town Tap taking a couple thousand dollars.
No one was hurt and no one's belongings were stolen.
But Haverford police believe this could be part of a string of robberies that recently happened in Philadelphia.
The suspect's targets have been, a Metro PCS in North Philadelphia and a 7-Eleven in Roxborough, both on December 29th. This past Friday a Dunkin' Donuts in North Philadelphia and Town Tap.
Haverford Police Chief John Viola said, "They're using handguns. They're armed and dangerous and we're very concerned as this progresses because we think there's some connection with some Philadelphia hold ups also."
Customers say they're not letting this incident stop them from coming to this bar. Police are asking if you have any information to please contact Haverford police as this is still an ongoing investigation.
