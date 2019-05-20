Delaware County church vandalized with pro-choice graffiti

Delaware County church vandalized with pro-choice graffiti. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on May 19, 2019.

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Vandals struck at a Swarthmore, Delaware County church.

Parishioners arrived Sunday morning to discover graffiti on the doors and bricks of Notre Dame De Lourdes Church.

Someone spray-painted, "You do not have the right to decide what people can do #ProChoice."

Police are looking at the church's security cameras.

Parishioners were able to get the grafitti cleaned up.
