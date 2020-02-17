Family & Parenting

Delaware County mother shares adorable video of daughter eating first ice cream cone

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Springfield, Delaware County mother is sharing her daughter's adorable reaction to eating an ice cream cone for the first time.

Christine Yu says her 3-year-old daughter Izzy would never eat anything cold, but now she can't stop talking about ice cream.

On Sunday, Izzy got to try her first ice cream cone and her reaction is priceless.

Video shows Izzy dancing with a big smile as her mom cheers her on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdelaware countyfoodcaught on videoice cream
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News