Delco high school gets recognition by Special Olympics

EMBED <>More Videos

Delco high school gets recognition by Special Olympics

More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC panel recommends lifting J&J COVID vaccine pause
Man charged with murder of child's mother, grandmother
2 teens wounded in separate shootings in Philadelphia: Police
Coroner: Buried Amish teen had been strangled, stabbed
Lawsuit alleges Montco woman contracted herpes at makeup counter
Deadly crash on NJ Turnpike involving watermelon truck
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
Show More
Man charged in fatal shooting of Bucks County woman gunned down in car
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Man shot, killed in Northern Liberties, police say
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
More TOP STORIES News