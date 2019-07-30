Delaware County man pleads guilty to violent armed carjacking, crash in 2018

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a violent armed carjacking and crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.John Gordon, 27, entered a plea of guilty just one day before his trial was set to begin.On June 26, 2018, Gordon took the victim's car at gunpoint along the 700 block of Ward Street in Chester.He then drove onto I-95 where he crashed the car several minutes later.Police arrested him less than a mile from the crash site.