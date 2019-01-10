Delco man pleads no contest to sex abuse of 5 boys

Trial begins for Delco man accused of molesting 5 boys: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., January 10, 2019

A Delaware County man on trial for allegedly sexually abusing at least five boys, pleaded no contest to 6 criminal counts Thursday.

The charges against 43-year-old Michael Cripps included indecent assault.

Prosecutors say that Cripps targeted his victims by befriending their mothers, and often emceed kids' parties.

He faces between 5 and 10 years in prison.

