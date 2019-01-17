MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --An 18-year-old man will spend at least six years behind bars for pretending to be a teen girl in order to obtain child pornography.
Derrick Jones was arrested back in May of 2017 for soliciting nude photos of boys from Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast in Upper Darby Township while posing as a girl named Haley.
Prosecutors say Jones sent the victims racy photos and videos from pornographic sites using the alias while encouraging the victims to send back their own nude images.
"They believed that they were receiving naked pictures of a teenage girl and so they were responding to Haley thinking that it was a teenage girl that was interested in them. Unfortunately, it was not," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Whelan says Jones threatened the victims that he would post and send the nude images to others if they didn't keep up the sexually-explicit correspondence. In one case, the DA says Jones went through with his threat.
On Thursday, a judge sentenced Jones to 6 to 12 years in prison.
