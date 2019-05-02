Delaware Co. undercover sting operation nets alleged child predators

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Six Philadelphia area men were among ten arrested in an undercover sting operation targeting child sexual predators.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office announced the details of the month-long investigation on Thursday that also saw the arrest of men from New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

"They attempted to prey upon our youth," said District Attorney Katayoun Copeland. "Each one of those individuals is a predator," she added, pointing to a photo array of the accused men.

Court documents show undercover officers would pose as minors and engage in conversations with the accused men. Some of the sexually explicit chats carried out using popular social networking apps.

According to investigators, in some instances some of the men admitted wanting to carry out planned sexual encounters with minors after their arrest. In one report one of the accused men tells officers he was ready to have sex with a 13 year old girl if she was willing to.

"We focused on letting everybody know today what kind of things can happen when their children engage in communications which are unmonitored," Copeland said.

Authorities say the men came from all walks of life. One man arrested is a pilot, another works as a flight attendant. Two of the men are here in country by way of work visa. One man is also a DACA recipient.

Online court records show some of the accused are being represented by legal counsel. Others still unable to post bond and remain in jail.

The operation was conducted by the Delaware County District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, the Pennsylvania start Police, Tinicum Township Police Department, Ridley Township Police Department, Glenolden Borough Police Department, Darby Borough Police Department, Darby Township Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
