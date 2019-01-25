DelDOT contractor freed from trench in Christiana, Delaware

Rescue underway for worker who fell in Delaware trench. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on January 25, 2019.

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
A DelDOT contractor has been freed from a trench after falling in on Friday morning.

It happened at 234 Old Baltimore Pike in Christiana, Delaware.

The New Castle County Trench Rescue team was dispatched to the scene around 10 a.m.

The worker was trapped in a five-foot-deep trench in a roadway at a construction site.

Rescuers pumped heat into the trench to prevent hypothermia.

The man's foot was apparently pinned by a piece of concrete.

There was no immediate word on how seriously the worker was injured.

