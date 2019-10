Verdict reached in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial; expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a bicycle deliveryman charged in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation in the Rittenhouse Square section of Philadelphia.The verdict is expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.22-year-old Michael White is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018.The jury must vote unanimously to either convict or acquit White.White, who testified in his own defense, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.The prosecution argued that White made the choice to insert himself in a traffic dispute that had nothing to do with him, and then later plunged a knife into the back of an unarmed man.The defense maintained that White feared for his life, and that the stabbing was self- defense, after Schellenger, who had cocaine in his system and blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, made a racist threat and attacked White.The jury must decide whether to convict White on voluntary manslaughter among other charges.