Verdict reached in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial; expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.

The verdict is expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.
Deliberations began Wednesday afternoon, but the day wrapped with no verdict.
22-year-old Michael White is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018.
The jury must vote unanimously to either convict or acquit White.
White, who testified in his own defense, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.
The prosecution argued that White made the choice to insert himself in a traffic dispute that had nothing to do with him, and then later plunged a knife into the back of an unarmed man.
The defense maintained that White feared for his life, and that the stabbing was self- defense, after Schellenger, who had cocaine in his system and blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, made a racist threat and attacked White.
The jury must decide whether to convict White on voluntary manslaughter among other charges.