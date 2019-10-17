Verdict reached in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial; expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a bicycle deliveryman charged in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation in the Rittenhouse Square section of Philadelphia.

The verdict is expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.



Deliberations began Wednesday afternoon, but the day wrapped with no verdict.

22-year-old Michael White is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018.

The jury must vote unanimously to either convict or acquit White.

White, who testified in his own defense, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.

The prosecution argued that White made the choice to insert himself in a traffic dispute that had nothing to do with him, and then later plunged a knife into the back of an unarmed man.

The defense maintained that White feared for his life, and that the stabbing was self- defense, after Schellenger, who had cocaine in his system and blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, made a racist threat and attacked White.

The jury must decide whether to convict White on voluntary manslaughter among other charges.
