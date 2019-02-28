Delivery driver accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa

EMBED </>More Videos

Food delivery driver accused of dipping testicles in salsa

MARYVILLE, Tenn. --
A Tennessee man was jailed on felony charges after appearing to dip his testicles into a container of salsa that a customer had ordered online.

The delivery driver allegedly recorded it and posted a video online, saying "This is what you get when you give an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive."

News outlets report that the passenger, 31-year-old Howard Matthew Webb, was arrested last week and charged with adulteration of food.

Dinner Delivered said the food service has fired the driver and forwarded information about him to authorities as well.

Webb remains behind bars pending a March 12 hearing.

His arrest warrant says they picked up the food for delivery from a local Mexican restaurant. The company issued a refund for the tainted food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmexicanu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Child found safe after armed carjacking, suspects on the loose
Police: Father shoots 32-year-old son after argument
Vigil held for 5 family members killed in Morrisville
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
1 injured after fire in Trenton
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
How does Michael Cohen's testimony impact the president?
Show More
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Buyer beware before you book your next vacation package
Sources: Giants have 2nd meeting with Harper
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
More News