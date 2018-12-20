Delivery driver charged with stealing Amazon boxes

Another delivery truck driver has been charged with stealing Amazon boxes and dumping them on the side of a road.Police in Harding Township say Trey Johnson was driving for a third-party delivery company called Prime EFS.A resident called the police last month to report finding two dozen Amazon boxes on the side of the road that had been rummaged through.Police determined nearly $2,000 in goods were stolen.NJ.com reports the 31-year-old Johnson, of Woodbridge, is charged with theft of movable property.Last week, police in Keansburg charged a delivery driver with theft after surveillance video allegedly showed him delivering a package to a home and coming back to steal several others.------