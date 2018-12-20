Delivery driver charged with stealing Amazon boxes

HARDING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Another delivery truck driver has been charged with stealing Amazon boxes and dumping them on the side of a road.

Police in Harding Township say Trey Johnson was driving for a third-party delivery company called Prime EFS.

A resident called the police last month to report finding two dozen Amazon boxes on the side of the road that had been rummaged through.

Police determined nearly $2,000 in goods were stolen.

NJ.com reports the 31-year-old Johnson, of Woodbridge, is charged with theft of movable property.

Last week, police in Keansburg charged a delivery driver with theft after surveillance video allegedly showed him delivering a package to a home and coming back to steal several others.

