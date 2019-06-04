Delivery driver tied up and left stranded in Springfield

Whitemarsh, Pa. (WPVI) -- A truck driver attempted to make a delivery was robbed and tied up in Springfield Township, Montgomery County.It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday when the driver was headed to a business located on Campus Drive, just off of Militia Hill Road in Whitemarsh Township.The Quick Courier driver was stopped in a nearby parking lot by a man asking for directions. While the driver was speaking to the man, a second man who was wearing a mask and had a gun approached the delivery truck driver and forced him out of the driver's seat.The men took control of the truck and drove it east on Militia Hill Road all the way to Stenton Avenue in Springfield Township.The delivery driver was in the truck, tied up by the men, according to police. A third man was following the truck in an SUV.About ten minutes later the suspects stopped in the area of Whitemarsh Avenue and Stenton Avenue, in Springfield Township, where they emptied the contents of the truck into their SUV, before fleeing the scene, leaving the driver stranded.Springfield police said they were driving by when they saw the driver, with his hands tied up with flex cuffs. The driver sustained minor injuries from the altercation.Neighbors Action News spoke with said they woke up to police activity in their neighborhood. Jeff Butler said his home surveillance system captured the SUV trailing the truck."Surprised, especially this neighborhood with as quiet as it is, not much happening on this street except for this," Butler said.Whitemarsh Township police said there is no threat to the public at this time."It happened at 4 a.m., as you can imagine isolated commercial district, not a lot of traffic coming in and out," said Lt. Greg Keenan, with Whitemarsh Police.Whitemarsh and Springfield's police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call either department.