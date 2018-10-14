Delmar man charged with vehicular assault

MILLSBORO, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police have charged a Delmar man with DUI, vehicular assault and other charges for a crash on Saturday afternoon that seriously injured a four-year-old.

Police say 38-year-old James N. Cannon first stopped at a stop sign at Mount Joy and Townsend roads in Millsboro, but then started moving as another car entered the intersection.

Cannon's pickup hit the other car, injuring the driver and three children, including the four-year-old.

The four-year-old has the most serious injuries.

