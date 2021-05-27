7 rescued from burning apartments in Delran, New Jersey

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7 rescued from burning apartments in Delran

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Seven people were rescued from an apartment fire in Delran, New Jersey.

Three people were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Natalie Road at The Grande at Rancocas Creek.

"You open the door, and it's smoke rushing in the house," described resident Devin Allen.

His grandmother added, "I just heard screaming, and once I heard the screaming I went to the door, and I could see all the smoke. Stuff falling on the ground."

Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the first, second, and third floors when they arrived.

Residents were trapped.

"We had victims on the front porch of 'Division 3', and we had victims on the back side of 'Division C'," explained Delran Fire Chief Kevin Peak.

Joseph Davis was one of them.

"We tried to go out the front door- it was extremely hot, burning smoke everywhere, couldn't breathe. So we shut the door and went on the backside where the balcony was, and the firefighters came on the ladder, and took us down one by one, and here we are on the ground," Davis said.

At least 19 people have been displaced.

The fire was placed under control just before 4:30 a.m.

There is no word on how the fire started.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delranfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News