Coronavirus

Coronavirus capacity: How Delta is cutting seats to space out passengers

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Delta Airlines, like practically every business, is being forced to make changes to the way it operates during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In order to help maintain distancing on board, Delta announced its cutting capacity by nearly half. Fifty percent of seats in first class and 40 percent in other cabins will be blocked off.

The airline says it has blocked off middle seats since mid-April, and is now expanding the social distancing practices to all plane models across the entire fleet. In some cases, aisle and window seats will also be blocked off to maintain a safer distance between passengers.

RELATED: Macy's reopening: New rules customers, employees will have to follow

Those trying to book travel right now, whoever you are, will see the blocked-off seats on the airline's site and app.

"Customers who prefer to be seated directly next to their travel companions or who need additional assistance are encouraged to talk to an agent upon arriving at the gate," the airline said in a statement.

MORE: American carriers debut new 'must wear mask,' other policies changing air travel

The change is effective immediately and is set to last through June 30.

Delta, along with many other major airlines, requires all passengers to wear masks while boarding and on the flight, with the exception of during meal service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthsocial distancingair traveleconomycoronavirusairlineu.s. & worlddeltacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Credit card chargebacks can help people who were refused refunds
Wendy's reports supply chain problems at some Bay Area locations
Homes getting 'tea-p'd' helps save small business during coronavirus pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Adam Joseph's Egg-cellent Baked Avocado
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
Pa. adds 554 more deaths due to COVID-19, total tops 3K
When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
Missing Bucks Co. teen takes parents' minivan, switches license plate: Police
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Residents frustrated over status of unemployment benefits in Pa.
Show More
1 in 5 Wendy's is out of beef, analyst says
2 NJ beaches to reopen, public input needed in nursing home investigation
76ers, Flyers offering refunds for tickets to postponed games
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and NJ
More TOP STORIES News