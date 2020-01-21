air travel

Delta to hand out $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to employees

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines employees have a hefty bonus coming their way.

The Atlanta-based airline announced last week that $1.6 billion will soon be distributed to 90,000 employees as part of the company's profit-sharing program. For those who are eligible, that bonus will amount to 16.6% of their salary, or approximately two months of pay, according to a CNN report.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said it marks the highest profit-sharing in the company's history and the sixth consecutive year of $1 billion or more in profit-sharing.

On LinkedIn, Bastian praised the company's employees, writing, "Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessair travelairline industryairlinedelta
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
White House bans travel to US from Brazil to limit COVID-19
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Southwest tries to lure passengers back with cheap fares
Congressman suggests middle seats on planes be left empty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News