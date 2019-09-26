Delta baggage handler arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport in New York City

JAMAICA, Queens -- A baggage handler with Delta Airlines was arrested after $300,000 went missing from JFK Airport.Quincy Thorp, 40, was arrested at his home in Brooklyn on Thursday morning and appeared in federal court this afternoon.The money was part of a cash shipment to be loaded onto a Delta flight from Kennedy Airport to Florida.When the flight arrived in Miami, the money was discovered to be missing -- prompting an investigation by Port Authority police and the FBI.Thorp was quickly identified after fellow workers said he went home sick after the approximate time of the theft.The money has not yet been recovered.Delta released the following statement after confirming Thorp was suspended:"The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members. We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own."