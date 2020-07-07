Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with mysterious front-end damage

NEW YORK -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navigation equipment.The Airbus A319 from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7 p.m.Photos show that the plane's front cone sustained significant damage.No injuries were reported.It's not yet clear if the damage was caused by weather, a bird strike, or possibly something else.The FAA is investigating.