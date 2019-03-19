Demolition begins on Fishtown home possibly compromised by neighbor's renovations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city is demolishing a home in Fishtown where they say a common wall was compromised during renovations.Inspectors said the home on the 2600 block of Tulip Street will be quickly demolished because it's in danger of collapsing.A portion of the home was brought down Monday night. More work is expected on Tuesday.No injuries have been reported and the house is vacant.The house next door, however, is occupied.