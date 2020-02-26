2020 presidential election

Joe Biden says he can best appeal to black voters, pledges to win SC primary during Democratic debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden says he's the presidential candidate best situated to appeal to black voters, citing his commitment to equitable wealth creation and housing opportunities.

Biden said during Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina, that he would also go after those trying to gentrify neighborhoods traditionally occupied by minority residents.

The debate is the final one ahead of South Carolina's Saturday primary. Earlier in the debate, Biden pledged to win South Carolina after moderator Gayle King pointed out that Bernie Sanders was "within striking distance" of him.

He said: "We've created jobs for people. The people know me. My entire career has been wrapped up in dealing with civil rights and civil liberties. I don't expect anything. I plan to earn the vote. I'm here to ask. I'm here to earn it. But, folks, I intend to win South Carolina, and I will win the African-American vote here in South Carolina."

Biden pledged in his closing remarks to appoint a black woman to the United States Supreme Court.

On Monday, Biden rolled out a $640 billion national housing policy, which would prevent mortgage servers from foreclosing during loan modification and set up a timely notification system for such changes.

Following up on Biden's comments, California billionaire Tom Steyer said he would work toward trying to "correct injustice" in the loan service industry. He then launched into his common campaign trail theme of arguing his support for a conversation on reparations and the creation of a commission to study race relations in America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News