Demolition mishap causes power outage in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A mishap at a demolition site left hundreds of customers without power in South Philadelphia.

It happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at 21st and Washington streets.

Crews were tearing down part of the former Frankford Chocolate Factory when a wall collapsed, bringing down power lines.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the incident cut power to more than a thousand PECO customers in the area.

Repair work was underway to restore the power.

