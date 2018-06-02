PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A mishap at a demolition site left hundreds of customers without power in South Philadelphia.
It happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at 21st and Washington streets.
Crews were tearing down part of the former Frankford Chocolate Factory when a wall collapsed, bringing down power lines.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the incident cut power to more than a thousand PECO customers in the area.
Repair work was underway to restore the power.
