A mishap at a demolition site left hundreds of customers without power in South Philadelphia.It happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at 21st and Washington streets.Crews were tearing down part of the former Frankford Chocolate Factory when a wall collapsed, bringing down power lines.There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the incident cut power to more than a thousand PECO customers in the area.Repair work was underway to restore the power.