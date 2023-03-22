Student who was patted down each day allegedly shoots 2 staffers at Denver high school

Two adults have been hospitalized following a shooting at East High School in Denver, according to Denver police.

Authorities said they believe the suspect is no longer at the scene.

A student who was under a "certain agreement to be patted down each day" at school allegedly shot and wounded two school administrators at East High School in Denver, authorities said.

The suspect, a juvenile armed with a handgun, fled the school after the Wednesday morning shooting, but Denver police said they know who he is and a search for him is ongoing. The gun has not been recovered, police said.

One faculty member is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition, police said, and the second is in stable condition and able to speak to authorities.

The suspected shooter was required to be searched at the beginning of each school day, officials said. He allegedly shot the school administrators as they patted him down Wednesday morning in the school's office area, which officials said is away from other students and staff.

The suspect's daily searches were part of a "safety plan" that was a result of "previous behavior," officials said, though they did not elaborate on the previous behavior.

The high school is on lockdown, according to Denver Public Schools. There will be an "orderly, timed release" of students, authorities said.

Last month, East High School students went to a city council meeting to call for action on school safety and gun violence after a 16-year-old student was shot near the school and seriously hurt, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.

The superintendent said Wednesday that the school will now have two armed officers present through the end of the school year.

This shooting comes two years to the day after a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that claimed 10 lives.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.