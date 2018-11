An update Thursday night on the deadly police-involved shooting in Deptford, New Jersey this past June.The Gloucester County Prosecutor has cleared the officer of wrongdoing saying a Grand Jury found Sgt. Kevin Clements was justified in the use of deadly force.Police say 36-year-old Lashanda Anderson of Philadelphia accelerated her SUV toward the Sergeant in an attempt to get away from a shoplifting theft at Marshall's.