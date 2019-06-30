Florida deputy dragged at nearly 50 mph after routine traffic stop turned violent

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida -- A routine traffic stop Saturday turned violent and later resulted in an eight hour manhunt for a man who dragged a Florida deputy.

Deputy Aaron Blais' body cam captured the terrifying incident.

Deputy Blais stopped Rocky Rudolph Jr., 38, for his tinted windows, which were darker than allowed.

In the video above, when the deputy asked about smelling marijuana, Rudolph got combative and started to drive off. The deputy says he then pulled his gun, and Rudolph tried to grab it.

The video shows Rudolph start to go, stop, and eventually speed off with the deputy hanging on.



The suspect got up to nearly 50 miles per hour before Deputy Blais was thrown off - just before the suspect got onto the highway.

Deputy Blais shot at Rudloph and hit him in the leg.

Authorities say the suspect did have a gun.

After a nearly eight hour manhunt, he was arrested.

Authorities say Rudolph has a lengthy criminal record with 32 felonies.

Deputy Blais was treated at a hospital and released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadeputy involved shootingtraffic stop
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Father, Son dead after car rolls down embankment after crash
Police chase ends in fatal crash
World Pride NYC culminates month of Stonewall commemorations: LIVE
Dem candidates defend Kamala Harris from 'racist' attacks
AccuWeather: Breezy, Less Humid
Federal Law Enforcement issue 'alert' for the July 4th holiday
Show More
Lightning strike apparently starts 2-alarm house fire in Bucks Co.
Lightning strikes tree in front of West Philadelphia home
President Trump says series of immigration raids coming
Wawa Welcome America kicks off at Penn's Landing
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital no longer accepting trauma patients
More TOP STORIES News