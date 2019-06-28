Deputy Police Chief retires after decades of service in Bucks County

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- The longest continually tenured employee in Warrington Township, Bucks County reported for his last shift on June 28, 2019.

Deputy Chief of Police Richard Bradbury Senior is retiring after more than 42 years of service.

His coworkers and friends helped send him off with a special reception; recognizing his contributions to the police department over the years.

Congratulations Deputy Chief Bradbury on your retirement!
