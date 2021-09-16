Derek Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation involving teenage boy in 2017

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10831527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin's knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.