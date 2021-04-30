nfl draft

The constant in DeVonta Smith's life has been his mentor-barber

By
EMBED <>More Videos

DeVonta Smith's mentor is also his longtime barber

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While the City of Philadelphia looks forward to getting to know DeVonta Smith, who was drafted by the Eagles in the first round Thursday night, there is one person who may know the Heisman Trophy winner better than anyone else.

Vincent Sanders.

Sanders is Smith's mentor - and his barber since he was a toddler, 2 or 3 years of age.

Smith's grandfather and Sanders' father were best friends, according to GQ Magazine.

"I want to thank my mentor, Vincent Sanders. Without you I wouldn't be where I am today," Smith said on the night he won the trophy for most outstanding player in college football.

After the Eagles selected Smith No. 10 overall, ABC aired a video showcasing the connection between the Alabama wide receiver and his mentor-barber.

RELATED: Eagles fans ecstatic over first-round NFL Draft pick DeVonta Smith

"When I was young, I went to another barber and it did not turn out so well," Smith said. "That's when I knew I'll never let nobody else cut my hair."

Sanders said the two share a bond.

"It's just me bringing back home to him wherever he's at," Sanders said.

Sanders made the five-hour trip from their hometown of Amite, Louisiana to Tuscaloosa every few weeks while Smith was in college.

"Yeah, I'm gonna give him a haircut, but it's more; we just joke and talk about life away from football," Vincent said. "Just having fun."

In the GQ article, Sanders told the magazine he didn't let Smith quit football after the teen broke his collarbone during his sophomore year of high school.

"Nah, bro," Sanders told Smith at the time. "We can do this. I'm gonna make you great."

GQ wrote: "Sanders was as much DeVonta's family as anyone else."

In the ABC video, Smith acknowledged Sanders has been there for him every step of the way.

"And he's still here now. I know if there's anything I need, he's there," Smith said. "Barber for life. When he stops cutting my hair is when I get a bald head."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianfl draftphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL DRAFT
Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?
About U Outreach helps students reach athletic, academic potential
A promise kept: Philadelphia Eagles rookie Tarron Jackson honors late brother by making it to NFL
Eagles draft pick fulfills promise made to dying brother
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News