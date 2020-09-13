New Castle County police searching for man who wandered away from hospital emergency room in medical gown

By
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are searching for a man who walked out of a hospital emergency room and has not been seen since.

Police said they are searching for 28-year-old Dewenla Jones.

Police said Jones left the hospital wearing only a medical gown. Officers said earlier they were made aware of statements that caused concerns for Jones' welfare.

Jones is described as a black male, 5'10", 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

.
Police are asking anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts please contact the New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800 or visit http://www.NCCPD.com.
