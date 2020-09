New Castle County police searching for man who wandered away from hospital emergency room in medical gown

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are searching for a man who walked out of a hospital emergency room and has not been seen since.Police said they are searching for 28-year-old Dewenla Jones.Police said Jones left the hospital wearing only a medical gown. Officers said earlier they were made aware of statements that caused concerns for Jones' welfare.Jones is described as a black male, 5'10", 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Police are asking anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts please contact the New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800 or visit http://www.NCCPD.com.