Arrest made in fatal shooting at off-campus apartment near Kutztown University

Diego Velazquez, 18, of Reading was shot and killed at the Advantage Point student apartment complex last month.

Police say the fatal shooting happened following an argument at a party.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a Philadelphia man for a murder that happened at a student apartment complex near the campus of Kutztown University.

The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Xavier Wayman, was taken into custody Monday morning.

Velazquez was not a university student.

Wayman is charged with first-degree murder.