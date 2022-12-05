WATCH LIVE

Arrest made in fatal shooting at off-campus apartment near Kutztown University

Monday, December 5, 2022 10:52PM
Police say the fatal shooting happened following an argument at a party.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a Philadelphia man for a murder that happened at a student apartment complex near the campus of Kutztown University.

Diego Velazquez, 18, of Reading was shot and killed at the Advantage Point student apartment complex last month.

The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Xavier Wayman, was taken into custody Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened following an argument at a party.

Velazquez was not a university student.

Wayman is charged with first-degree murder.

