Man critical after shooting outside of his North Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man is in critical condition following a shooting that might have stemmed from an argument early Monday.It happened on the 3400 block of Dillman Street just after midnight.Police said a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of his home.He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he is in critical condition.Neighbors reported hearing an argument moments before the shots rang out.Investigators said surveillance cameras captured part of the incident.There is no word on a suspect at this time.Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police.