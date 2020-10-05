Man critical after shooting outside of his North Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man is in critical condition following a shooting that might have stemmed from an argument early Monday.

It happened on the 3400 block of Dillman Street just after midnight.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of his home.

He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he is in critical condition.

Neighbors reported hearing an argument moments before the shots rang out.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured part of the incident.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police.
