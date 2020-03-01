Dinner party sends several to hospital in Lehigh County

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several people were taken to various hospitals across the Lehigh Valley after they became inexplicably sick at a party Saturday night.State Police and multiple ambulances arrived on the 3600 block of Clauss Drive just after 10:30 p.m.Twelve people were said to be suffering from nausea and vomiting, and all were transported to various hospitals for treatment.So far there is no word on what might have caused the illness.The incident remains under investigation.