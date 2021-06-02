Dinosaurs stroll into Philadelphia area this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Dinosaurs stroll into Philadelphia area this weekend

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Alert for strong storms and downpours Thursday
After murder conviction vacated, Walter Ogrod sues Philadelphia
Police: Woman dies after balcony collapse at Dewey Beach
Embiid out for Game 5 as Wells Fargo Center returns to 100% capacity
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Former nursing home manager pleads guilty to endangering residents
Show More
Highlighting one hero behind the scenes of Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium
Severe shortage of truck drivers is creating all kinds of problems
FDA says avoid eating cicadas 'if you're allergic to seafood'
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
Cyberattack temporarily shuts down local JBS meat processing plant
More TOP STORIES News