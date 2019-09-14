DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN

Millions of DIRECTV and AT&T subscribers could soon lose ESPN, ABC and a host of channels owned by the Walt Disney Company.

This includes College Football games and even Monday Night Football.

The Walt Disney Company is in active contract negotiations with AT&T.

At issue? The fees the company is willing to pay for the rights to re-transmit those channels.

Without an agreement, anyone in the country who gets TV programming from AT&T or DIRECTV would lose access to ESPN, the Disney networks, and Freeform.

What's more, viewers in the Delaware Valley would lose access to ABC through local station WPVI.

We reached out to AT&T and a spokesperson provided us with a statement that read in part, "We are on the side of consumer choice and value and want to keep Disney channels and owned-and-operated local ABC stations in eight cities in our customers' lineups. We hope to avoid any interruption to the services some of our customers care about."

And a spokesperson for Disney released the following statement: "we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
at&tabcnegotiations
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
76ers unveil statue honoring NBA legend Charles Barkley
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB closed all weekend for roadwork
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
Former football coach accused of having sex with student
Shooting in Wilmington leaves 2 men dead
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Show More
Crack the new Oreo flavor mystery and win $50,000
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
Drexel Hill residents upset road safety upgrades haven't happened
2019 a record year for New Jersey bald eagle population
African-American Museum in Philadelphia announces Bahamas relief effort
More TOP STORIES News