Man crashes stolen dirt bike into vehicle in Logan: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is listed in grave condition after crashing a stolen dirt bike in the Logan section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 4th and Bristol streets.Police said the man in his 20s struck a vehicle. The Action Cam showed a red sedan at the scene with damage on its side.The man was ejected from the bike and sent several feet onto the roadway. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.The driver of the vehicle was not injured.