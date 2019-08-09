Dirt bike rider dies, truck driver charged with DUI after Columbus Boulevard crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been arrested after a deadly crash involving a dirt bike and pickup truck in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.It happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of South Columbus Boulevard.The dirt bike rider, said to be in his 30s, was found unconscious on the roadway and taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he later died of his injuries.Police arrested the driver of a Ford F150 pickup truck on DUI charges.No names have been released.