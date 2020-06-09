Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at Black Lives Matter protester; State Rep. calls for disbarment

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- An attorney in Wisconsin is facing charges, and now some are calling for her disbarment, after she was apparently caught on camera spitting in the face of a Black Lives Matter protester.

Video shows demonstrators at a rally in suburban Milwaukee on Saturday.

Lawyer Stephanie Rapkin, 64, showed up at the protest Saturday in Shorewood and parked her car in the street, blocking the march.

When protesters approached her to urge her to move her car, video shows Rapkin spitting on 17-year-old protest organizer, Eric Lucas, a junior at Shorewood High School.

"I continue to be mentally and physically shaken to be assaulted by an adult in my community during the pandemic," Lucas said. "Again and again, I am viewed not as a child but as a color."

Police arrested Rapkin later that night.

State Rep. David Bowen, who attended the protest, called for Rapkin to be disbarred, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Community leaders urged prosecutors to charge Rapkin with a hate crime.

Rapkin did not immediately respond to request for comment.

She was reportedly arrested again the following day, after allegedly shoving a woman who was writing protest messages in chalk on a sidewalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestblack lives matterprotest
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd
Teenager sought after fatally shooting girlfriend's father: Police
14 Philly council members say no to $14M police budget increase
Dash-cam video released in fatal police shooting of unarmed black man
Watch Philly's virtual graduation now then take part in the celebration
Whale hits boat, tosses 2 overboard in NJ
Woman arrested after Philly officer struck by vehicle during unrest
Show More
Teen killed, at least 18 shots fired in Lawndale: Police
1 dead in Route 202 crash in Lower Gwynedd
Body of man found along Schuylkill River in SW Philly
Dunkin' is hiring 25K workers as restaurants reopen
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
More TOP STORIES News