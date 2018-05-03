Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire in Delaware

ODESSA, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters from the Odessa Fire Company spent Thursday afternoon battling a raging fire in the Willow Grove Mill Townhouse Community.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Lansdowne Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived there were flames shooting out of the front of a middle of row townhouse.

Deputies from the State Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started outside of the home in a mulch bed and subsequently spread to the siding.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was discarded smoking material.

Damage was estimated at approximately $250,000.

The homeowner and neighboring residents are being assisted by The Red Cross of Delamarva.

No injuries were reported.
