Dismembered body found in South Philly home, possible human trafficking under investigation: Sheriff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials with the sheriff's office and police department were serving a warrant and investigating a possible case of human trafficking Thursday night in South Philadelphia when they discovered a woman's body in a plastic bin.

Authorities said the body, found in the basement of a home on the 2100 block of Porter Street, was decomposing and partially dismembered.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the woman.



Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said her office, along with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit, worked in tandem to serve a robbery warrant at the home.

"When we work together we get things done," Bilal told reporters late Thursday.

According to the sheriff, SVU's Human Trafficking Unit had received a tip of possible human trafficking at the home. They were searching for a missing young woman.

"Special Victims Unit was coming out here with our sheriffs to deal with an issue of human trafficking. They were looking for a missing female who was approximately 18 years old," Bilal said.

Once at the scene, authorities found five people, three males and two females. Some lived at the home, according to Bilal.

Bilal said one of the females was listed on the robbery warrant. The female and the four others were taken into custody.



Authorities began to search the home and discovered the body of the woman in a plastic bin in the basement.

Bilal said it's too early determine if the body belongs to the missing 18-year-old woman SVU was searching for inside the home.

"We have a deceased female approximately that age, but she is a Jane Doe until she's identified," Bilal said.



Some neighbors tell Action News they had suspected "something" was going on in the house.
