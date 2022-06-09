WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
Disney and Pixar's LIGHTYEAR Advanced Screening Sweepstakes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
disney
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
US will end COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Officials ID teens charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
Bucks Co. woman dies after shopping cart hit by vehicle in parking lot
Wild video shows cat fights off coyote, narrowly escapes attack
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
Show More
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Pedestrian, possibly homeless, killed after being hit by SUV in Philly
Study: Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes
Busy weekend in Philly: Multiple events mean traffic detours
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
More TOP STORIES News