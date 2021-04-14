Disney updates dress code for theme park employees to allow visible tattoos, 'gender-inclusive' hairstyles

Disney has had a longstanding tradition of guest service with the Four Keys that include Safety, Courtesy, Show, and Efficiency.
When Disney employees were asked by the company about how to better cultivate a culture of belonging, they suggested a fifth key: Inclusion.
Disney is bringing the spirit of the inclusion key to life with the reimagination of attractions like the Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain, which will become adventures with Princess Tiana.
One of the biggest changes with the introduction of the fifth key is the updated policies that guide how employees look at work.
According to Disney Parks Blog, theme park employees will be allowed to dress in a manner that better expresses their cultures and individuality. This includes allowing gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, costume choices and appropriate, visible tattoos.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.