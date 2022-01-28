'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' heading to Disney+

I spoke with the cast about this fifth film in the beloved franchise.
These characters have been a part of our lives and our families for 20 years.
Simon Pegg is back as the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting 'Buck Wild.' He tells me we are in for one big new adventure.
"It's a pleasure to be back," Pegg says. "I do love that character."
Buck Wild returns to help the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie, who are looking for a little independence.
"The film is about having the courage to perhaps leave where you're comfortable," Pegg says.
Together they find themselves on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.
The cast tells me they love that this film will bridge generations of fans.
"There are kids who watched it when they were little kids," says Justina Machado, who is new to the cast. "When I watched it in 2002, I was an adult and I was still excited to see this new film and be a part of it."
Machado joins the herd as the fierce warrior "Zee."
"It's always great to see chosen family come together and try to make a difference in this world," she says.
The cast admits that even as animated animals, the storylines feel very human and very familiar.
"It very much sort of mirrors our families," Pegg says. "It's the same kind of dynamic. Sometimes you can feel like you're a different species to your mom, or your dad or your children."
"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" debuts Friday on Disney+, where you can binge-watch all five films in the franchise.