disney+ streaming service

'Big Shot' stars Monique Green, Tisha Custodio play basketball with aspiring actresses

The Disney+ stars empowered children from Saving Our Daughters' Cinderellas program with acting advice and basketball tips.
By Sierra Stoltzfus
EMBED <>More Videos

'Big Shot' stars play basketball with aspiring actresses

LOS ANGELES -- Stars of Disney+ series "Big Shot," Monique Green and Tisha Custodio, made a special appearance at East LA Rising to volunteer with Saving Our Daughters' Cinderellas program.

The actresses spent time with a group of young boys and girls to play games, answer their questions about acting and teach them some basketball skills.

Custodio said, "They're the future so any chance to empower them and inspire them is a really good way to teach them that they could be something more."

Saving Our Daughters works to empower young girls from multicultural backgrounds by helping them overcome social barriers and introducing them to performing arts. Their Cinderellas program, co-founded by actress and singer Keke Palmer, provides girls across the country with opportunities to meet young celebrities who inspire them.

The "Big Shot" actresses shared advice and words of encouragement with the young boys and girls. Green said, "I want them to dream big. I don't want them to think that getting to be where we are right now is impossible because it's not."

RELATED | 'Raven's Home' actress Sky Katz deals out life lessons at youth program

Many of the girls in the Los Angeles chapter of Saving Our Daughters are interested in pursuing careers in acting and the entertainment industry as a whole. Chapter director Amen Oyiboke recognizes how influential it is for young stars like Green and Custodio to spend time with the aspiring actors.

"It's so important that they see someone who looks like them, who speaks like them, who can relate to them, and they're very successful," said Oyiboke.

"Big Shot" follows a temperamental professional basketball coach, played by John Stamos, who gets fired from his job and starts a new position coaching a team of high school girls who learn to grow as players and teammates.
EMBED More News Videos

John Stamos gets some coaching tips from legendary Jerry West for new role in basketball themed series 'Big Shot' on Disney+



All episodes of "Big Shot" are streaming now on Disney+.

RELATED | Yvette Nicole Brown proves she's a 'Big Shot' in new series

Visit Saving Our Daughters to learn more about their programs and how you can help.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactortelevisiondisney+ streaming servicebasketballnonprofitotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
'The Beatles: Get Back': Peter Jackson uncovers unseen footage
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News