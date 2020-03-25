disney

Celebrities like John Stamos, Billy Porter to read Disney stories to comfort fans during COVID-19 pandemic

John Stamos in the live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid." (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Starting this week, celebrities will be reading their favorite Disney stories to comfort fans as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off this initiative Tuesday by reading fantasy-adventure "Elena and the Secret of Avalor."



In the upcoming days, expect celebs like John Stamos, Billy Porter, Ally Maki, Mike Greenberg, Kristen Schaal, Matthew Morrison, Tony Hale and Sofia Wylie to read stories from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

These readings will be shared on Disney's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

RELATED: How to keep children comfortable, entertained during quarantine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydisneycoronavirusreadingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
'It's a Dog's Life' tells real-life pooch tales on Disney+
Check out a special look at 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney+
Disney Springs reopens with new restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News