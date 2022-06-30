Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Wish has fun and adventure for the whole family at sea

The 1,119-foot ship sets sail on July 14th and features 15 decks of fun, adventure, and leisure.
By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney Wish has fun for the whole family at sea

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida -- In two weeks, the newest cruise ship in Disney's fleet will set off on its maiden voyage, and Alicia Vitarelli got a sneak peek at some of the big attractions on board the Disney Wish.

The fifth ship in Disney's fleet makes its official maiden voyage on July 14th and there is so much excitement on board - as well as some impressive stats.

The 1,119-foot ship was built in Germany with 15 decks of fun, adventure, and leisure. There are ten pools and water play areas, inspired by Mickey Mouse and his friends.

The Wish also features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea, the AquaMouse. It's a water adventure where guests can ride a 760-foot waterslide around the ship before splashing into the lazy river.

Guests can also visit the Marvel Super Hero Academy, a high-tech Avengers headquarters where kids ages three to 12 will train to be the next generation of super heroes with the help of some icons like Spider-Man himself.

The ship also makes a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas.

On board, there's also fireworks, food, sweets, a Broadway show and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldisney cruise linedisneycruise ship
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY CRUISE LINE
Disney Wish christened during magical celebration
You could win a Disney Cruise from 6abc!
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with criminal homicide in death of 3-year-old girl
Police: Body found inside abandoned building in Feltonville
Troubleshooters: PGW working to reverse charges that led to big bills
Massive fire tears through junkyard in Bucks County
Police investigate break-ins at 2 small businesses in Old City
Road rage victim apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
ESPN: USC, UCLA planning move from Pac-12 to Big Ten, sources say
Show More
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Woman hit by Philadelphia police vehicle in South Philly has died
1 killed in multi-car crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Friday strike deadline looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos
More TOP STORIES News