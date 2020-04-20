disneyland

Man arrested after breaking into Disneyland amid temporary closure, police say

Officers responded to the scene and found the man in the park around 11 p.m. near a construction site by the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.
ANAHEIM -- Police say an 18-year-old man was arrested after he broke into Disneyland Sunday night amid the park's temporary closure.

Jeremiah Smith, a transient resident of Anaheim, was seen jumping over a gate into the back lot of California Adventure, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man in the park around 11 p.m. near a construction site by the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Police believe the suspect's motive may have been to steal items or equipment from the construction site.

Police say Smith was arrested, cited for trespassing and then released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestbreak incoronavirusdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope
How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
Disney waives monthly payments for parks' annual passholders
Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with online performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. stay home order in effect until May 8; some restrictions to be eased
Pennsylvania to start curbside pickup at some liquor stores
Order for Pennsylvanians to wear masks inside businesses in effect
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Protesters rally in Harrisburg to demand Wolf reopen economy
LIVE: Philadelphia officials provide coronavirus update
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Show More
Pet owners note behavioral changes in their cats and dogs amid pandemic
New COVID-19 testing sites to open in New Jersey
Michelle Obama to host weekly read along show during COVID-19 pandemic
Delco workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain South
More TOP STORIES News