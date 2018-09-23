Dispute between neighbors leads to double stabbing in Kensington

Police say a dispute over loud music triggered a double stabbing, pitting neighbor against neighbor in Kensington.When it was over, a 54-year-old man lay stabbed in the torso.His 21-year-old stabbed in the chest.Both are in the hospital, critically injured.The father's sister-in-law was hit over the head with a broken bottle. She's also in the hospital.Police say they're looking for two people who took off from the neighbor's property in the 3000 block of Front Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.The suspects left in a silver van.------