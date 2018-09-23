Dispute between neighbors leads to double stabbing in Kensington

EMBED </>More Videos

Dispute between neighbors leads to double stabbing in Kensington. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Police say a dispute over loud music triggered a double stabbing, pitting neighbor against neighbor in Kensington.

When it was over, a 54-year-old man lay stabbed in the torso.

His 21-year-old stabbed in the chest.

Both are in the hospital, critically injured.

The father's sister-in-law was hit over the head with a broken bottle. She's also in the hospital.

Police say they're looking for two people who took off from the neighbor's property in the 3000 block of Front Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The suspects left in a silver van.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen critical after shooting in Kensington
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Man wounded in shooting outside Kensington nightclub
Man critically wounded after shooting near Temple University
Police: Man dies after being shot, assaulted with metal chain
7 people rescued from stuck Ferris wheel in Camden Co.
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
AccuWeather: Light Rain, Drizzle
Show More
Man arrested after assaulting medic in Center City
Water boil advisory issued in Reading
Gunmen attack Iran military parade, killing at least 24
Woman arrested following violent assault in Washington Township, New Jersey
Tacony Palmyra Bridge reopens after being stuck in open position
More News