A waitress received some harsh words as a tip on the back of a receipt at a restaurant in Bordentown last week.Three words were written on the back of the check that Lorena Bossi received back from patrons she had served at the Under the Moon Cafe last Thursday: "Don't tip immigrants.""It was never about the tip," Bossi said. "It was solely the fact that they wrote that comment on that back."Bossi said she was waiting on a couple who were eating dessert and thought everything was fine until she said she began speaking to another employee."I spoke to Spanish to him, and I thanked him because he was helping me clean up because he doesn't have to do that," she said. "It was so weird. They just transitioned from loving me as a person to all of a sudden 'She speaks Spanish? She must be an immigrant. Let's leave.'"Owner of the Under the Moon Café Santiago Orosco said it is totally unacceptable."It's hurtful. It's mean," he said. "It's not needed."As an immigrant himself, and a self-made entrepreneur, Orosco was so disturbed by what unfolded he posted a message to Facebook saying this type of behavior would not be tolerated at his restaurant."Immigrants are a huge part of our country, our society, and one of the reasons I'm doing this is to stand up to them and show them another side of the immigration," he said.Ironically Bossi is a second-generation American. Her family is from Uruguay, but she grew up here speaking two languages.She said she holds no malice toward the couple for what she calls ignorant behavior."If the couple does return I'm going to continue being the kind person that I am," she said. "I'll treat them with the same service as the first time because I'm not going to let someone's hate fill my heart with hate because that's not how I was raised.